OFFICIALS WITH SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON’S OFFICE SAY DEATH THREATS AGAINST HIM ARE INCREASING, BUT HE WILL STILL ATTEND PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S INAUGURATION.

HIS OFFICE SAYS THE NUMBER OF THREATS JOHNSON REGULARLY RECEIVES HAS GONE UP SINCE THE UNREST AT THE U.S. CAPITOL.

HE AND SENATOR JOHN THUNE SAY THAT IT IS IMPORTANT NOT TO LET VIOLENCE DETER THEM FROM WITNESSING A PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER.

JOHNSON SAYS HE BELIEVES THE CAPITOL WILL BE EXTREMELY SAFE ON INAUGURATION DAY.