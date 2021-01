NEW ODOMETER RULES IN IOWA FOR VEHICLE SALES

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS UPDATED THE RULES FOR ODOMETER DISCLOSURE STATEMENTS WHEN YOU SELL A CAR OR TRUCK TO ALIGN WITH FEDERAL CHANGES THAT STARTED WITH THE NEW YEAR.

D-O-T SPOKESMAN, DANIEL HEY (HAY) SAYS THE RULE SETS OUT WHO HAS TO PROVIDE THE STATEMENT.

HE SAYS THE CHANGE IS RECOGNIZING THAT VEHICLES ARE BEING KEPT LONGER.

THE CHANGE APPLIES TO ALL TRANSFERS OF VEHICLES, INCLUDING SALE BY A DEALER, PRIVATE SALE, OR VEHICLES RECEIVED THROUGH GIFT OR INHERITANCE.

HEY SAYS THE INFORMATION IS VERY IMPORTANT.

ODOMETERS WENT FROM A MECHANICAL SYSTEM TO DIGITAL AROUND 20 YEARS AGO. HEY SAYS THEY STILL GET CASES OF ODOMETER FRAUD WITH THE USE OF DIGITAL SYSTEMS.

HE SAYS HAVING THE ODOMETER STATEMENTS WHEN A VEHICLE IS SOLD GIVES A PAPER TRAIL THAT MAKES IT EASIER TO GO BACK AND SEE IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY IN THE AMOUNT OF MILEAGE.

THE ODOMETER DISCLOSURE CAN BE DONE A COUPLE OF WAYS.

ANY TRANSFER WHERE THE ODOMETER STATEMENT WAS PREVIOUSLY NOT REQUIRED WILL CONTINUE TO BE EXEMPT UNDER THE RULE CHANGE.

RADIO IOWA