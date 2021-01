GRASSLEY PRESIDES OVER YELLEN CONFIRMATION

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY CHAIRED A HEARING TODAY (TUESDAY) BY THE SENATE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE ON THE NOMINATION OF JANET YELLEN TO BE THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY.

GRASSLEY QUESTIONED YELLEN IN HIS OPENING STATEMENT ABOUT THE INCOMING ADMINISTRATION’S STATED INTEREST IN RAISING TAXES, COUPLED WITH MASSIVE SPENDING PROGRAMS, AND WORKING TO REDUCE INCOME INEQUALITY:

GRASSLEY SAYS THE FOCUS SHOULD BE ON PANDEMIC RELIEF:

GRASSLEY TOLD YELLEN THAT HE WOULD NOT SUPPORT A MAJOR CHANGE IN HOW THE GOVERNMENT CONDUCTED BUSINESS WITH COMPANIES:

YELLEN IS A FORMER CHAIR OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE.