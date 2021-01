BRIDGES OVER THE FLOYD RIVER IN SIOUX CITY WILL BE INSPECTED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.

THAT WILL RESULT IN INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES AT TIMES.

THE INSPECTIONS WILL TAKE PLACE ON THE DACE AVENUE BRIDGE, THE 6TH STREET BRIDGE AND THE 11TH STREET BRIDGE OVER THE FLOYD RIVER.

THE CITY’S CONSULTANT WILL INSPECT THE BRIDGES WITH A SNOOPER INSPECTION VEHICLE. THAT REQUIRES ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC TO BE CLOSED AT A TIME ON EACH SIDE OF THE THREE BRIDGES.