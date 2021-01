CANADA MAY SUE THE U.S. OVER KEYSTONE PIPELINE

THE PREMIER OF THE CANADIAN PROVINCE OF ALBERTA IS SAYING HE WILL SEEK LEGAL DAMAGES IF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN STOPS THE KEYSTONE X-L PIPELINE PROJECT AFTER HE TAKES OFFICE.

PREMIER JASON KENNEY SAYS HE HOPES TO SPEAK TO BIDEN TO MAKE THE CASE FOR LETTING THE MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR WORK CONTINUE.

BIDEN HAS SAID HE’S GOING TO CANCEL THE PIPELINE THAT WOULD DELIVER OIL SANDS CRUDE FROM CANADIAN FRACKING OPERATIONS TO A TERMINAL IN WISCONSIN.

THE PIPELINE HAS BEEN IN THE MIDDLE OF A 12-YEAR BATTLE BETWEEN ENVIRONMENTALISTS, NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBES, AND ENBRIDGE ENERGY.