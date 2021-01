VEHICLE CRASHES INTO FRONT OF PEARL STREET BUSINESS

TRAFFIC WAS STOPPED MID AFTERNOON MONDAY AT 6TH AND PEARL STREETS WHEN THE DRIVER OF A PICKUP TRUCK LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE, STRUCK A LIGHT POLE AND THEN HIT THE FRONT OF A BUSINESS.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER, 18-YEAR-OLD COLIN HUBBELL, TOLD THEM HE FELL ASLEEP WHILE DRIVING.

HIS VEHICLE STRUCK THE FRONT OF THE MAYA TATTOO AND BODY PIERCING BUSINESS ON PEARL STREET AND BROKE THE NATURAL GAS LINE INTO THE BUILDING.

THE RESULTING GAS LEAK CAUSED AUTHORITIES TO EVACUATE THE BUSINESS AND UPSTAIRS APARTMENTS OF THE BUILDING.

HUBBELL WAS CITED FOR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE. .

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Photo courtesy KMEG