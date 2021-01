NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS HE WILL ATTEND THE INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN ON WEDNESDAY.

THE GOVERNOR SAID HE HAS TALKED WITH THE BIDEN TRANSITION TEAM AND WAS BRIEFED ON THE INCOMING ADMINISTRATION’S COVID RELIEF PROPOSALS.

RICKETTS SAID HE ENCOURAGED THE BIDEN TEAM TO DEVELOP A GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH GOVERNORS, STATING THAT THEY ARE THE ONES WHO DO THE STATE MANAGEMENT FOR THE LOCAL EXECUTION WHEN IT COMES TO FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC.