METRO STUDENTS MAKE THEIR WAY BACK INTO CLASSROOMS

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS RETURNED TO FULL ON-SITE LEARNING MONDAY MORNING.

ALL STUDENTS THAT WERE ATTENDING SCHOOL TWO DAYS A WEEK UNDER THE HYBRID MODEL WILL NOW ATTEND SCHOOL FULL-TIME MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.

VIRTUAL LEARNERS WILL CONTINUE WITH THEIR MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY SCHEDULES WITH NO CHANGES IN INSTRUCTIONAL TIMES.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT ALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL RETURN TO FULL TIME IN-PERSON LEARNING STARTING ON FEBRUARY 1ST.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF IN THE BUILDING AT ALL TIMES.

DURING LUNCH, STUDENTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS WHILE NOT EATING AND SOCIAL DISTANCE TO THE EXTENT THEY ARE ABLE.