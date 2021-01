LOCAL CEREMONY TO REMEMBER DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

THE LEGACY OF SLAIN CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. IS BEING CELBRATED ACROSS AMERICA TODAY.

THIS YEAR THE PANDEMIC HAS RESULTED IN EVENTS BEING HELD VIRTUALLY TO HONOR DR. KING.

HERE IN SIOUX CITY, A PROGRAM ENTITLED “EXPOSING THE UNARMED TRUTH” WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT 7PM ON THE YOUTUBE CHANNEL USED BY FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH.

FLORA LEE WILL BE THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR THE PROGRAM FROM THE CHURCH SANCTUARY.

THE PROGRAM WILL ALSO BE POSTED LATER ON THE WEBSITES FOR THE LOCAL NAACP, MAYFLOWER CONGREGATIONAL AND FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCHES.

THIS IS ALSO THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SIOUX CITY CHAPTER OF THE NAACP.