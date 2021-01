FAREWAY MAKES BIG DONATION TO TOYS FOR TOTS EFFORT

FAREWAY HAS PRESENTED A CHECK FOR NEARLY $315,000 TO THE U.S. MARINE CORPS FOR THEIR TOYS FOR TOTS CAMPAIGN, WHICH PROVIDES TOYS TO CHILDREN DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

MONEY AND TOY DONATIONS WERE ACCEPTED AT ALL 124 FAREWAY STORE LOCATIONS FROM THANKSGIVING WEEKEND THROUGH CHRISTMAS EVE.

MORE THAN 100 PALLETS OF TOYS WERE COLLECTED AND DONATED.

IN 2020, THE U.S. MARINE CORP REPORTS THAT 23,121 CHILDREN WERE PRESENTED WITH 26,331 TOYS, BOOKS, AND STOCKING STUFFERS.

TOTAL CAMPAIGN PROCEEDS TOPPED MORE THAN $400,000.