CARLOS SIERRA RETURNS TO X’S

The Sioux City Explorers today have announced the signing of RHP Carlos Sierra.
The 2021 season will be Sierra’s seventh season of professional baseball and second with the Sioux City Explorers.
In 2019, Sierra became one of Sioux City’s most reliable arms. appearing in 25 games with 13 starts.
He posted an 8-1 record and a 3.21 ERA over 95.1 innings of work, striking out 98 batters in that time for a K/9 of 9.1.
With the addition of Sierra the Sioux City Explorers have signed 11 players to a 2021 contract (6 pitchers, 5 position players).
RHP Nate Gercken
RHP Danny Hrbek
RHP Max Kuhns
LHP Jairo Labourt
LHP Patrick Ledet
RHP Carlos Sierra
C Justin Felix
INF Rhett Aplin
OF Chase Harris
OF Eury Perez
OF Sebastian Zawada