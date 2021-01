SECURITY INCREASED AT DES MOINES STATE CAPITOL

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE MONITORING POTENTIAL THREATS IN IOWA LEADING UP TO INAUGURATION DAY.

FOLLOWING THE VIOLENCE AT THE U.S. CAPITOL, THE F-B-I HAS WARNED OF PLANS FOR ARMED PROTESTS AT ALL 50 STATE CAPITOLS.

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSIONER STEPHAN BAYENS SAYS AUTHORITIES ARE PREPARED:

BAYENS1 OC……..AND EXPECT THE BEST.” :11

BAYENS SAYS MORE OFFICERS ARE PATROLLING THE STATEHOUSE AS A PRECAUTION.

BAYENS2 OC…..AND LOCAL PARTNERS.” :16

THE F-B-I’S OMAHA FIELD OFFICE IS ASKING THOSE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT POTENTIAL VIOLENCE AT UPCOMING PROTESTS OR EVENTS TO CALL 402-493-8688.

…………….