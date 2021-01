RED CROSS IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS

THE PANDEMIC IS BEING PARTICULARLY DIFFICULT ON GROUPS WHICH RELY ON VOLUNTEERS TO OPERATE, AND THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS ASKING IOWANS FOR HELP.

EMILY HOLLEY, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE AGENCY’S NEBRASKA-IOWA REGION, SAYS PEOPLE WHO GIVE FREELY OF THEIR TIME MAKE THE CHARITY’S HUMANITARIAN MISSION POSSIBLE.

RED CROSS OFFICES ACROSS IOWA WHERE BLOOD IS DRAWN ARE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR BLOOD DONOR AMBASSADORS, WHO WELCOME VISITORS AND TAKE THEIR TEMPERATURES BEFORE ENTERING AGENCY FACILITIES AND BLOOD DRIVES.

THERE IS ALSO A BIG NEED FOR DRIVERS TO HELP DELIVER BLOOD FROM RED CROSS FACILITIES TO LOCAL HOSPITALS.

IN SOME CASES, DISASTER RESPONSE VOLUNTEERS CAN CONNECT WITH FAMILIES BY VIDEO OR PHONE TO PROVIDE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT, EMERGENCY FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND INFORMATION TO HELP FAMILIES BEGIN TO RECOVER.

CONTACT YOUR LOCAL RED CROSS TO FIND OUT HOW TO VOLUNTEER.