METRO COVID-19 CASES JANUARY 16-17TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 30 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SATURDAY AND 19 SUNDAY. (12,947 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 13.6%.

THERE ARE 43 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 22 NEW CASES. THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED TWO MORE DEATHS (1806 TOTAL POSITIVE, 34 DEATHS)

DAKOTA COUNTY DID NOT REPORT DURING THE WEEKEND. (3720 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 2 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (3488 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 6 NEW CASES. (634 TOTAL CASES).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 5 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (740 POSITIVE CASES)