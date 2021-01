FATAL I-29 CRASH SOUTH OF ELK POINT

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND TWO OTHERS WERE INJURED FRIDAY NIGHT IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 29 TWO MILES SOUTH OF ELK POINT.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS A FORD PICKUP WAS SOUTHBOUND WHEN THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL DUE TO ICY ROAD CONDITIONS.

THE VEHICLE WENT ACROSS THE MEDIAN AND INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANES WHERE IT COLLIDED HEAD-ON WITH A NORTHBOUND S-U-V.

THE 57-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP WAS PARTIALLY EJECTED AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE 58-YEAR-OLD FEMALE PASSENGER IN THE PICKUP SUFFERED SERIOUS NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO THE VERMILLION HOSPITAL.

THE 49-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V SUSTAINED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO A SIOUX CITY, IOWA HOSPITAL.

ALL THREE PEOPLE INVOLVED WERE WEARING SEAT BELTS.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.