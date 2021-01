WOODBURY COUNTY TO PULL SNOW PLOWS AT 5PM UNTIL 6AM SATURDAY

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS PULLED THEIR MOTOR GRADERS FROM GRAVEL ROADS TO ASSIST IN KEEPING THE PAVED ROADS OPEN TO TRAFFIC.

LIMITED SNOW REMOVAL ON GRAVEL ROADS WILL BE DONE THE REST OF TODAY UNLESS THE WINDS SUBSIDE BEFORE EVENING.

ALSO, SNOW REMOVAL WILL CONTINUE UNTIL 5PM TODAY AND RESUME AT 6AM TOMORROW MORNING.

AGENCIES ARE ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO STAY HOME AND NOT TRAVEL IF YOU DO NOT HAVE TO.

