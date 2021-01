SNOWPLOWS PUSHING TO KEEP ROADS CLEARED AS BLIZZARD WINDS DOWN

HUNDREDS OF SNOWPLOWS ARE FANNED OUT ACROSS THE REGION, DOING THEIR BEST TO CLEAR THE DRIFTS AND KEEP THE ROADS PASSABLE.

CRAIG BARGFREDE, WINTER OPERATIONS ADMINISTRATOR FOR THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SAYS THE HEAVY SNOW AND HIGH WINDS ARE KNOCKING VISIBILITY DOWN TO ALMOST ZERO IN SOME AREAS, MAKING FOR WHAT HE CALLS A “CHALLENGING DAY.”

STATE TROOPERS ARE WARNING MOTORISTS NOT TO VENTURE OUT ONTO HUNDREDS OF MILES OF ROADS IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE STATE,

SNOWPLOW DRIVERS ARE WORKING TO STAY AHEAD OF THE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, THOUGH IT’S A DIFFICULT CHORE.

FOR THOSE WHO FEEL THEY HAVE TO TRAVEL, BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT, CONSULT: 511IA.ORG TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS.

