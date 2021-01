METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 15TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 25 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON FRIDAY. (12,898 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED A FULL POINT TO 14.1%.

THERE ARE 46 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 21 NEW CASES. THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED TWO MORE DEATHS (1784 TOTAL POSITIVE, 32 DEATHS)

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD 12 NEW POSITIVE CASES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. (3720 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 7 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (3486 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 5 NEW CASES. (628 TOTAL CASES).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW POSITIVE CASES. (735 POSITIVE CASES)



SIOUX CITY’S COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THERE WERE NO NEW REPORTS OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES FROM STUDENTS THAT ATTENDED SCHOOL THE PAST WEEK.

ONE STAFF MEMBER TESTED POSITIVE WHO ATTENDED SCHOOL.

NO CLASSES WERE MOVED TO EMERGENCY RESPONSE VIRTUAL LEARNING DURING THE WEEK OF JANUARY 11TH.

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLICS SCHOOLS SAY THERE WERE JUST 3 TOTAL STUDENTS, FACULTY. AND STAFF SYSTEM-WIDE THAT REPORTED POSITIVE.

THAT IS THE LOWEST THEY HAVE BEEN ALL YEAR LONG.