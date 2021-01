JORDAN HENRY SENTENCED TO 75 YEARS IN PRISON

IT’S A 75-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE FOR 31-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN SENTENCED HENRY TO 50 YEARS FOR SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND 25 YEARS FOR FIRST DEGREE ARSON IN THE STRANGULATION DEATH OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON AT A SIOUX CITY HOTEL IN JANUARY OF 2019.

HE MUST SERVE A MANDATORY MINIMUM OF 35 YEARS IN PRISON ON THE MURDER COUNT.

JUDGE ANDREASEN ORDERED THE COUNTS TO BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

JORDAN HENRY WAS FOUND GUILTY LAST NOVEMBER BY JUDGE ANDREASEN IN A BENCH TRIAL WHERE HENRY WAS ACCUSED OF FIRST KILLING ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT AT THE WINGATE BY WYNDOM HOTEL IN SIOUX CITY, AND THEN STARTING A FIRE IN THEIR HOTEL ROOM TO COVER UP HER DEATH.

HENRY WILL BE TRANSFERRED FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL TO THE IOWA CLASSIFICATION CENTER AT OAKDALE.