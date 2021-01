THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS NOW REOPENED INTERSTATE 29 FROM THE IOWA BORDER THROUGH SOUTH DAKOTA TO THE NORTH DAKOTA BORDER.

INTERSTATE 90 FROM SIOUX FALLS TO MINNESOTA IS ALSO NOW OPEN AGAIN.

THE INTERSTATES WERE CLOSED THURSDAY NIGHT BECAUSE OF LOW VISIBILITY CAUSED BY BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THROUGH THE EASTERN PART OF THE STATE AND ICE COVERED ROADS.

OFFICIALS SAY THE INTERSTATE IS STILL ICY IN PLACES AND ENCOURAGE MOTORISTS TO USE EXTREME CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING.