GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S LOOKING AHEAD, NOT BACKWARDS, REGARDING TRUMP

AFTER TEN U-S HOUSE REPUBLICANS JOINED DEMOCRATS IN IMPEACHING PRESIDENT TRUMP WEDNESDAY, NOW SOME REPUBLICANS IN THE U-S SENATE ARE CONSIDERING VOTING TO CONVICT TRUMP IN A LOOMING TRIAL THERE.

REPUBLICAN IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S NOT SURE THERE SHOULD EVEN BE A SENATE TRIAL, GIVEN THE TIMELINE, AS IT WOULDN’T LIKELY TAKE PLACE UNTIL TRUMP IS ALREADY OUT OF OFFICE.

CGTRIAL1 OC…….”EVEN DO IT” :10

PRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN’S INAUGURATION IS SCHEDULED FOR NEXT WEDNESDAY AND GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S FOCUSED ON LOOKING AHEAD, NOT BACK.

CGTRIAL2 OC………. “FURTHER DIVIDES” :14

IF THERE SHOULD BE A SENATE TRIAL, GRASSLEY WOULD NOT COMMIT IN ADVANCE TO HOW HE’D VOTE, AS SENATORS WOULD BE SITTING AS JURORS.

CGTRIAL3 OC………..THE HOUSE TOOK. :16

SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL IS QUOTED AS SAYING HE WON’T STAND IN THE WAY OF AN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL IN THE SENATE, ADDING THAT HE IS “DONE” WITH TRUMP.

