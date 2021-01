185TH SENDING 15 AIRMEN TO D.C. FOR INAUGURATION DUTY

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD IS SENDING 265 SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN TO WASHINGTON, D-C-. TO PROVIDE SECURITY FOR NEXT WEDNESDAY’S PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION.

MAJOR GENERAL BEN CORELL SAYS ORIGINALLY THE GUARD CONTINGENT WAS GOING TO BE MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR REFUELING WING:

GENERAL CORELL SAYS BECAUSE OF MOUNTING SECURITY CONCERNS, MORE MANPOWER WAS REQUESTED.

MEMBERS OF THE 132ND WING IN DES MOINES AND SOLDIERS FROM THE 2ND INFANTRY BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, 34TH INFANTRY DIVISION WERE THEN CALLED TO DUTY:

THEIR MISSION WILL LAST AROUND 8 DAYS WITH THE AIRMEN PROVIDING LOGISTICAL SUPPORT OF MILITARY PERSONNEL AND THE SOLDIERS SUPPORTING CIVIL AUTHORITIES.

OVER 21,000 NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS FROM 44 STATES WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT DURING THE INAUGURATION.

THE IOWA GUARD SENT AROUND 30 SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN TO HELP WITH THE INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN 2017.