ROUNDS DOUBTS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL WILL HAPPEN SOON

NOW THAT THE US HOUSE HAS VOTED TO IMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR A SECOND TIME, HIS TRIAL WOULD TAKE PLACE IN THE U.S. SENATE.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAYS THAT WON’T HAPPEN QUICKLY:

ROUNDS 7 OC……THAT TIME PERIOD :12

ROUNDS SAYS TRUMP’S TRIAL WITH HIS TERM OVER IS A MOOT POINT.

ROUNDS 8 OC……LEFT OFFICE. :20

ROUNDS SAYS THE SENATE COULD BAR THE PRESIDENT FROM SEEKING FUTURE OFFICES WITHOUT AN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL:

ROUNDS 9 OC…..POINT IN TIME :15

THE SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN SENATOR SAYS HE IS VERY DISAPPOINTED IN THE PRESIDENTS WORDS AND ACTIONS IN REJECTING THE OUTCOME OF THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

Jerry Oster WNAX