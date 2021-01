RICKETTS SETS TWO YEAR AGENDA FOR NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS UNVEILED HIS BUDGET GOALS AND WHAT HE HOPES THE UNICAMERAL WILL SUPPORT IN THEIR 2021 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

HE PROPOSES A TWO YEAR BUDGET WITH A GROWTH RATE OF ONE-POINT-FIVE PERCENT WITH MORE PROPERTY TAX RELIEF FOR THE STATE, LIMITING PROPERTY TAX INCREASES TO 3 PER CENT.

ANOTHER 214 MILLION DOLLARS IN RELIEF WOULD COME THROUGH THE HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION PROGRAM.

RICKETTS ALSO LAID OUT HIS PROPOSAL FOR INCREASED SCHOOL FUNDING:

HE ALSO WANTS TO IMPROVE BROADBAND ACCESS IN THE STATE:

THE GOVERNOR ALSO PROPOSED BUILDING A NEW 4230 MILLION DOLLAR STATE PRISON BY 2025; SPENDING $50-MILLION DOLLARS TO HAVE THE NATIONAL SPACE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS LOCATED AT OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE; EXEMPT MILITARY RETIREE BENEFITS FROM BEING TAXED AND ALLOW LICENSED MILITARY SPOUSES FROM OUT OF STATE TO WORK IN NEBRASKA SCHOOLS AND HEALTH FACILITIES.