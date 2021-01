REYNOLDS HAS FUNDING READY FOR ANOTHER RUN FOR GOVERNOR

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RAISED NEARLY ONE-POINT-SIX MILLION DOLLARS IN CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS LAST YEAR.

THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR’S CAMPAIGN TEAM SAYS SHE HAS MORE THAN TWO MILLION DOLLARS ON HAND.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS A CLEAR SIGNAL REYNOLDS WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2022.

REYNOLDS FINISHED OUT THE TERM OF FORMER GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD WHEN HE RESIGNED TO BECOME THE AMBASSADOR TO CHINA.

SHE THEN BECAME THE FIRST WOMAN TO BE ELECTED TO A FULL TERM AS GOVERNOR.