INTERSTATE 29 AT THE IOWA-SOUTH DAKOTA BORDER CLOSES AT 10PM.

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC WILL EXIT AT SINGING HILLS EXIT 143.

INTERSTATE 29 WILL BE CLOSED IN SOUTH DAKOTA ALL THE WAY TO THE NORTH DAKOTA BORDER.

INTERSTATE 90 FROM SIOUX FALLS TO MINNESOTA ALSO CLOSES AT 10PM.