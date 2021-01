HOLTZEN FAMILY’S DAUGHTER HONORED BY LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

A HINTON HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT WHO DIED ONE YEAR AGO IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH NEAR SIOUX CITY WAS HONORED THURSDAY IN A CEREMONY AT SIOUX CITY POLICE HEADQUARTERS.

18-YEAR-OLD ELLA HOLTZEN HAD HOPED TO PURSUE A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT BEFORE THE TRAGIC DEATH OF HER AND HER BROTHER BECK ON AN ICE COVERED COUNTY ROAD.

CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER AND COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN PRESENTED A PLAQUE NAMING ELLA AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THEIR DEPARTMENTS TO HER PARENTS, RICK AND FRANCINE HOLTZEN:

ELLA1 OC……..THE CHANCE TO. :21.

THE IDEA TO HONOR ELLA STARTED WITH A FAMILY FRIEND, KOLBIE TRUDEAU, WHO BROUGHT ELLA’S PARENTS TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS FOR THE SURPRISE:

ELLA2 OC……..ALIVE FOREVER. :19

ELLA’S MOTHER WAS MOVED BY THE SURPRISE FROM KOLBIE AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT:

ELLA3 OC……….KNOW SHE IS LOVING IT. :16

THE CEREMONY WAS ATTENDED BY OTHER MEMBERS OF THE POLICE AND SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENTS ALONG WITH THREE MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL.