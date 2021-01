COVID VACCINATIONS CONTINUE FOR LOCAL HEALTH CARE WORKERS

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH HELD A CLINIC TO CONTINUE THE VACCINATION OF LOCAL HEALTH CARE WORKERS THURSDAY.

MIA TARDIVE WAS ONE OF THE WORKERS RECEIVING HER FIRST SHOT OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE.

SHE WAS ECSTATIC TO FINALLY GET THE VACCINE:

TARDIVE1 OC……..SOON AS I COULD. :18

TARDIVE WORKS AS A SPEECH PATHOLOGIST WITH STUDENTS AND FAMILIES IN SCHOOL AND IN THEIR HOMES.

TYLER BROCK OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS FOR NOW, THE VACCINE IS STILL LIMITED LOCALLY TO HEALTH WORKERS AND LONG TERM CARE FACILITY RESIDENTS:

TARDIVE2 OC……..LONG TERM CARES. :21

BROCK SAYS IOWA IS GOING TO GET ABOUT 20,000 DOSES OF THE MODERNA VACCINE FOR THE ENTIRE STATE FOR NOW.

HE SAYS SOME OF THAT WILL EVENTUALLY MAKE ITS WAY TO WOODBURY COUNTY.