BOND INCREASED FOR TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH NEW YEAR’S EVE MURDER

BOND HAS BEEN INCREASED FOR TWO OF THE SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS OF SIOUX CITY.

18-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MORALES OF SIOUX CITY AND 18-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY BAUER A-K-A TONY DIAZ ARE EACH NOW BEING HELD ON $500,000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

THEY WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON JUST BEFORE 4:30 IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.

A THIRD SUSPECT, 19-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER MORALES OF SIOUX CITY, WHO WAS ALREADY IN CUSTODY, IS ALSO CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE MURDER IN THE CASE.

THE SHOOTING OCCURRED IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF WALKER STREET JUST BEFORE 1AM ON JANUARY 1ST.

DETECTIVES CONTINUE TO SEEK PEOPLE WHO WERE AT THE PARTY AT THE TIME OF SHOOTING AND ANYONE ELSE WITH INFORMATION.

THOSE INDIVIDUALS SHOULD CONTACT CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.