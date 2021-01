THREE SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH MURDER IN NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING

THERE ARE NOW THREE PEOPLE CHARGED IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS OF SIOUX CITY.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED TWO ADDITIONAL MEN THEY STOPPED IN A CAR JUST BEFORE 4:30 IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.

18-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MORALES OF SIOUX CITY AND 18-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY BAUER, A-K-A TONY DIAZ ARE EACH CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE MURDER, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, AND THREE COUNTS RECKLESS USE OF FIREARM.

CARLOS MORALES/ ANTHONY BAUER

19-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER MORALES OF SIOUX CITY, WHO WAS ALREADY IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR HIS ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN THE CRIME, HAS ALSO NOW BEEN CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE MURDER AFTER HE FIRED A GUN INTO A HOUSE ON IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF WALKER STREET JUST BEFORE 1AM ON JANUARY 1ST.

ADDITIONAL CHARGES OF GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND THREE COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM WERE ALSO FILED AGAINST CHRISTOPHER MORALES.

HE AND CARLOS MORALES ARE BROTHERS.

DETECTIVES ARE NOT SEEKING ANY ADDITIONAL SUSPECTS BUT STILL ARE LOOKING FOR PEOPLE THAT WERE AT THE PARTY AT THE TIME OF SHOOTING AND ANYONE ELSE WITH INFORMATION.

THREE OTHER PEOPLE WHO WERE STRUCK BY GUN FIRE ARE RECOVERING FROM THE WOUNDS THEY RECEIVED DURING THE SHOOTING.

CHRISTOPHER MORALES IS NOW BEING HELD ON ONE MILLION, 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

CARLOS MORALES AND ANTHONY BAUER ARE ALSO IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND EACH.