FEENSTRA VOTES NO ON TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

IOWA CONGRESSMAN.RANDY FEENSTRA VOTING NO ON THE SECOND IMPEACHMENT OF. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WHEN THE U.S. HOUSE VOTED WEDNESDAY.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE VOTED NO BECAUSE TRUMP HAS COMMITTED TO A PEACEFUL TRANSITION OF POWER AND ONLY HAS SEVEN DAYS LEFT IN HIS TERM.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN SAYS IT IS TIME FOR OUR COUNTRY TO COME TOGETHER AND MOVE FORWARD — NOT TO PURSUE DIVISIVE AND RUSHED POLITICAL EXERCISES.

FEENSTRA HAD ALREADY STATED TUESDAY THAT HE WOULD STRONGLY OPPOSE ANY ATTEMPT TO REMOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP FROM OFFICE BEFORE THE END OF HIS TERM.

THE HOUSE VOTED TO IMPEACH TRUMP BUT SENATE LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL HAS STATED HE WILL NOT CONVENE A TRIAL WHILE TRUMP IS STILL IN OFFICE.