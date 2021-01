TRAFFIC LIGHT PROPOSAL GREEN LIGHTED FOR HOBBY LOBBY CORNER

ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S BUSIEST INTERSECTIONS WILL LIKELY HAVE TRAFFIC LIGHTS INSTALLED BY MID TO LATE SUMMER.

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE FIRST READING ON NEW STOPLIGHTS FOR THE CORNER OF SUNNYBROOK DRIVE AND SERGEANT ROAD AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING.

THE INTERSECTION IS NEAR THE ENTRANCE TO HOBBY LOBBY AND FLEET FARM AND IS CURRENTLY CONTROLLED BY FOUR WAY STOP SIGNS.

THE PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST AROUND $228,000.

PUBLIC HEARINGS ON THE PROPOSAL ARE SET FOR JANUARY 16TH AND 23RD WITH CONSTRUCTION BIDS DUE ON JANUARY 26TH.

THE PROJECT HAS AN EARLY START DATE OF JUNE 1ST AND A LATE START DATE OF JULY 6TH WITH WORK COMPLETED WITH-IN 45 WORKING DAYS.