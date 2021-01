REYNOLDS TO DELIVER CONDITION OF THE STATE ADDRESS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL DELIVER THE ANNUAL “CONDITION OF THE STATE” ADDRESS TONIGHT AT 6 P-M IN THE IOWA STATEHOUSE.

REYNOLDS IS EXPECTED TO TALK ABOUT THE 2020 CHALLENGES OF THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC, CIVIL UNREST, A DROUGHT, DERECHO AND A HARD-FOUGHT ELECTION CYCLE.

REYNOLDS TOLD FELLOW REPUBLICANS THE PANDEMIC HAS EXPOSED SOME VULNERABILITIES BUT DID NOT CITE ANY SPECIFICS.

REYNOLDS STARTS 2021 WITH A LARGER G-O-P MAJORITY IN THE LEGISLATIVE BRANCH.

THE GOVERNOR WILL BE PRESENTING HER PROPOSED BUDGET TO LAWMAKERS AS WELL. SHE HOPES TO REACH A LARGER AUDIENCE WITH A PRIME-TIME ADDRESS THIS YEAR.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST HER ADDRESS AT 6PM.