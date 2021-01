REYNOLDS SETS AMBITIOUS GOALS FOR IOWA IN 2021

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS LAID OUT HER LEGISLATIVE AGENDA FOR THE COMING YEAR AND PRAISED IOWANS FOR THEIR ACTIONS IN 2020 IN HER “CONDITION OF THE STATE” ADDRESS TUESDAY NIGHT.

REYNOLDS STARTED WITH A REVIEW OF THE PAST YEAR, PRAISING HEALTH CARE WORKERS FOR THEIR EFFORTS DURING THE PANDEMIC AND THE IOWANS WHO WEATHERED THE DERECHO THAT STRUCK THE EASTERN PART OF THE STATE.

SHE THEN LAID OUT HER GOALS FOR THE COMING YEAR, STARTING WITH IMPROVING BROADBAND ACCESS IN THE STATE:

THE GOVERNOR ALSO CALLED FOR MORE CHILD CARE FUNDING TO HELP PARENTS REMAIN IN THE WORKFORCE.

REYNOLDS SPOKE AT LENGTH ABOUT PROBLEMS PARENTS HAD IN DEALING WITH CHILDREN WHO HAD TO STAY HOME FROM SCHOOL FOR VIRTUAL OR HYBRID LEARNING BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

SHE SAID SHE WANTS STUDENTS IN SCHOOL FULL TIME:

REYNOLDS ALSO CALLED FOR OPEN ENROLLMENT IN EVERY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS FOR STUDENTS TRAPPED IN FAILING SCHOOLS.

THE GOVERNOR THEN THANKED LAW ENFORCEMENT ACROSS THE STATE AND MADE IT CLEAR THAT THEY WOULD HAVE THE SUPPORT THEY NEED:

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS HAVING A BILL INTRODUCED TO SUPPORT BOTH POLICE AND RACIAL JUSTICE:

THE GOVERNOR ALSO CALLED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $15 MILLION DOLLARS IN MENTAL HEALTH FUNDING EACH OF THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

SHE ENDED BY TELLING IOWANS TO KEEP VOLUNTEERING TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE STILL HURTING, AND NOT RETURN TO NORMAL, BUT TO THINK BIGGER AND BE BOLDER IN THE COMING YEAR.