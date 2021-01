POLICE SEEK INFORMATION IN DECEMBER 1ST DEATH OF DANIEL HARDEN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEEKING INFORMATION ON THE MURDER OF DANIEL HARDEN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND DECEMBER 1ST IN AN APARTMENT AT 2601 DOUGLAS STREET.

THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER RULED THAT THE 61-YEAR-OLD HARDEN’S DEATH WAS A HOMICIDE.

INVESTIGATORS SAID HARDEN HAD BEEN DECEASED FOR A WEEK AND APPEARED TO HAVE SIGNS OF BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA.

POLICE HAVE NOT IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN HIS MURDER.

THE APARTMENT WHERE HIS BODY WAS FOUND APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN USED BY TRANSIENTS AS A FLOP HOUSE.

A CASH REWARD IS AVAILABLE FOR TIPS THAT LEAD TO AN ARREST.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS (8477) OR SUBMIT A TIP ONLINE AT WWW.SIOUXCITYPOLICE.COM/CRIMESTOPPERS.