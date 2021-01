IN THEIR FIRST REPORT OF THE YEAR, THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SAYS ALL THE FLOOD STORAGE SPACE IN THE MISSOURI RIVER RESERVOIRS IS AVAILABLE:

OC…….WILL BE AVAILABLE. :19

THAT’S JOEL KNOFCZYNSKI, ENGINEER IN THE CORPS OMAHA OFFICE, WHO SAYS SYSTEM RELEASES FROM YANKTON’S GAVINS POINT DAM WILL REMAIN LOW FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT SIX WEEKS:

OC…….THROUGH FEBRUARY. :09

HE SAYS SOME TOWNS IN MISSOURI ARE COMPLAINING THAT LOW RIVER LEVELS ARE CAUSING ISSUES FOR THEIR WATER SUPPLIES.

Jerry Oster WNAX