NOEM KEYNOTES COVID RESPONSE IN STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE CONVENED ITS 2021 SESSION TUESDAY, AND HEARD FROM GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WHO DELIVERED HER STATE-OF-THE-STATE ADDRESS.

NOEM STOOD BEHIND A PLEXIGLASS SHIELD IN THE HOUSE CHAMBER AS SHE DELIVERED HER THIRD ADDRESS SINCE SHE WAS ELECTED IN 2018.

SHE REVIEWED HOW THE STATE HAS BEEN ABLE TO OPERATE THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS THROUGH THE PANDEMIC:

OC………..AS GOVERNOR (FADEOUT) :15

NOEM PROPOSED A BILL TO PREVENT ABORTIONS BY WOMEN WHO ARE CARRYING CHILDREN DIAGNOSED WITH DOWN’S SYNDROME:

OC………WITH DOWN’S SYNDROME. ;19

SHE ALSO WANTS TO MAKE THE STATE’S TELEHEALTH SERVICES USED FOR MEDICAID AND THE PANDEMIC PERMANENT.

THE GOVERNOR ALSO SPOKE ABOUT HOW TOURISM AND RECREATION LIKE HUNTING THRIVED DURING THE PANDEMIC, BECAUSE THE STATE REMAINED OPEN WITH EVENTS LIKE THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY TAKING PLACE LAST SUMMER:

OC………. FROM 2019. :28

THE GOVERNOR ALSO TALKED ABOUT TAKING CARE OF THE STATE’S MILITARY VETERANS, AND PROVIDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR THEM:

OC……….TAKE CARE OF MORE VETERANS. :24

ONE TOPIC THE GOVERNOR DID NOT ADDRESS WAS THE MARIJUANA PROPOSALS PASSED LAST NOVEMBER BY VOTERS.

NOEM OPPOSES RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA AND A LAWSUIT ON THE CONSTITUTIONALITY OF THE MEASURE IS PENDING.

Photos & audio through South Dakota Public Broadcasting