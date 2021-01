WOODBURY COUNTY VACCINE SUPPLY DELIVERY SLOWS

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME GAVE THE CITY COUNCIL AN UPDATE MONDAY ON THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VACCINE COMING INTO THE COUNTY.

GRIEME’S AGENCY IS IN CHARGE OF DISTRIBUTING THE VACCINE LOCALLY EXCEPT FOR THE AMOUNTS SENT TO THE PHARMACY PROGRAM:

GRIEME SAYS MOST OF THAT INITIAL BATCH HAS BEEN USED:

GRIEME SAYS THERE’S NOT A LOT OF NEW VACCINE COMING INTO IOWA IN THE IMMEDIATE FUTURE:

HE SAYS VACCINE IS NOT FLOWING INTO SOUTH DAKOTA EITHER, AND HE IS RECEIVING CALLS FROM RESIDENTS THERE WONDERING IF ANY IS AVAILABLE.