NEBRASKA ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS OF VACCINE SCAMS

NEBRASKA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL IS WARNING RESIDENTS TO BE AWARE OF POSSIBLE SCAMS INVOLVING VACCINES FOR COVID-19.

DOUG PETERSON SAYS THERE ARE PEOPLE TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF CITIZENS BY CLAIMING THEY HAVE VACCINE TO OFFER OUTSIDE OF WHAT THE STATE IS DISTRIBUTING:

OC………FINANCIAL INFORMATION. :14

PETERSON SAYS THERE ARE NO OUTSIDE SOURCES WITH VACCINE AVAILABLE TO NEBRASKANS:

OC…………GETTING THE VACCINE. ;24

THE NEXT PHASE OF COVID-19 VACCINATIONS IN NEBRASKA IS FOR RESIDENTS AGES 75 AND OLDER.

A WEBSITE EXPLAINING THAT PROCESS WILL BE SET UP BY THE STATE IN ABOUT A WEEK.