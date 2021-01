LANDSTRA AWARDED PRESS CLUB SCHOLARSHIP

THE GREATER SIOUX CITY PRESS CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THE WINNER OF THE ANNUAL KAREN A. LUKEN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP.

THE SCHOLARSHIP WAS ESTABLISHED IN 2005 AT THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS PURSUING A CAREER IN MASS COMMUNICATION OR JOURNALISM.

THIS YEAR’S $1000 RECIPIENT IS SAM LANDSTRA, A JOURNALISM STUDENT AT DORDT UNIVERSITY.

THE SCHOLARSHIP IS NAMED IN HONOR OF KAREN LUKEN, WHO WAS A LONG TIME REPORTER AND EDITOR AT THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL, AND ONE OF THE FIRST MEMBERS OF THE PRESS CLUB.

THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SERVES THE GREATER SIOUXLAND TRI-STATE AREA AND ADMINISTERS A POOL OF ENDOWED GRANT AND SCHOLARSHIP FUNDS THAT HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED BY INDIVIDUALS, FAMILIES, CORPORATIONS, AND OTHER FOUNDATIONS FOR CHARITABLE AND EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES.