IOWA REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS SET GOALS FOR 2021 SESSION

THE 89TH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE IS OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY WITH THE HOUSE AND SENATE EACH GAVELING IN AROUND 10AM MONDAY.

REPUBLICANS HAVE A MAJORITY IN EACH CHAMBER AND ELECTED PAT GRASSLEY AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE WHILE JOHN WILLS OF SPIRIT LAKE WAS CHOSEN AS SPEAKER PRO TEM.

GRASSLEY SAYS CHILD CARE WILL BE ONE OF HIS PRIORITIES:

OC…..COMES TO CHILD CARE. :22

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JACK WHITVER AND GRASSLEY BOTH SAY GETTING IOWA STUDENTS BACK IN THE CLASSROOM FULL TIME IS ANOTHER PRIORITY.

WHITVER SAYS STUDENTS LEARNING HAS SUFFERED THE PAST YEAR FROM SWITCHING BACK AND FORTH TO VIRTUAL OR HYBRID CLASSES, WITH MANY STUDENTS FAILING AT LEAST ONE CLASS:

OC………. CAREER OPPORTUNITIES. :13

THE SENATE ELECTED JAKE CHAPMAN AS PRESIDENT AND BRAD ZAUN AS PRESIDENT PRO TEM.