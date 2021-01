ERNST SAYS THOSE WHO INVADED THE CAPITOL WERE “ANARCHISTS”

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SHE AND HER FELLOW REPUBLICANS NEED TO LEAD THE WAY AND HELP UNITE THE COUNTRY AFTER LAST WEEK’S ATTACK ON THE U.S. CAPITOL.

OC……….ARE ANARCHISTS.” :08

ERNST’S FIRST PUBLIC REMARKS ON THE RIOT CAME THIS (MONDAY) MORNING AT AN IOWA G-O-P FUNDRAISING BREAKFAST IN DES MOINES:

OC……INEXCUSABLE.” :11

ERNST DID NOT MENTION PRESIDENT TRUMP OR THE D-C RALLY THAT PRECEDED THE CAPITOL ATTACK, BUT SHE DID ADDRESS THOSE WHO HAVE EXCUSED THE ACTIONS OF THE RIOTERS.

OC…… LEAD THE WAY.” :13

ERNST SAID SHE WAS PRAYING FOR THE TWO CAPITOL POLICE OFFICERS WHO HAVE DIED.