CHRISTMAS ACRES MAKES $40,000 DONATION TO LE MARS PANTRY

A PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAMILY THAT HOSTS AN ANNUAL LARGE DISPLAY OF CHRISTMAS LIGHTS THAT ATTRACTS VISITORS FROM ALL AROUND THE REGION HAS DONATED MORE THAN $40,000 TO THE CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER OF LE MARS,

CHRISTMAS ACRES IS A NEARLY THREE ACRE DISPLAY OF MORE THAN 200,000 CHRISTMAS LIGHTS OWNED AND OPERATED BY ROB AND JOYCE SCHEITLER.

ROB SAYS A NEW RECORD WAS SET WITH THE COLLECTION OF DONATIONS LEFT BY VISITORS TO CHRISTMAS ACRES FOR THE LOCAL THRIFT AND FOOD PANTRY STORE:

OC…….51 CENTS. :09

THAT SHATTERS LAST YEAR’S RECORD OF JUST UNDER $18,000.

SCHIETLER SAYS WORRIES THAT THE PANDEMIC WOULD HURT ATTENDANCE THIS YEAR WERE DASHED AND HE WAS SURPRISED BY THE TURNOUT AND THE AMOUNT OF DONATIONS CONTRIBUTED:

OC……..SEE THE LIGHTS. :18

SCHEITLER SAYS THE WEATHER ALSO COOPERATED WITH ONLY THREE NIGHTS AFFECTED BY RAIN OR SNOW.

THIS WAS THE 24TH YEAR THE FAMILY FEATURED THE CHRISTMAS ACRES LIGHT DISPLAY, AND OVER THAT TIME MORE THAN $100,000 TOTAL HAS BEEN COLLECTED FOR THE CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER IN LE MARS.