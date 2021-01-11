ASHLEY AUDRAIN – THE PUSH: A Novel

Author: Ashley Audrain

Book: THE PUSH: A Novel

Publishing: Pamela Dorman Books (January 5, 2021)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Taut, chilling….Audrain has a gift for capturing the seemingly small moments that speak volumes about relationships.”

—New York Times Book Review

“Hooks you from the very first page and will have you racing to get to the end.”

—Good Morning America

A tense, page-turning psychological drama about the making and breaking of a family—and a woman whose experience of motherhood is nothing at all what she hoped for—and everything she feared

Blythe Connor is determined that she will be the warm, comforting mother to her new baby Violet that she herself never had.

But in the thick of motherhood’s exhausting early days, Blythe becomes convinced that something is wrong with her daughter—she doesn’t behave like most children do.

Or is it all in Blythe’s head? Her husband, Fox, says she’s imagining things. The more Fox dismisses her fears, the more Blythe begins to question her own sanity, and the more we begin to question what Blythe is telling us about her life as well.

Then their son Sam is born—and with him, Blythe has the blissful connection she’d always imagined with her child. Even Violet seems to love her little brother. But when life as they know it is changed in an instant, the devastating fall-out forces Blythe to face the truth.

The Push is a tour de force you will read in a sitting, an utterly immersive novel that will challenge everything you think you know about motherhood, about what we owe our children, and what it feels like when women are not believed.