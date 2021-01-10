IOWA LEGISLATURE CONVENES 2021 SESSION ON MONDAY

The 89th General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature convenes Monday morning at 10am at the state capitol building in Des Moines.

House speaker Pat Grassley says he is confident in the security at the Capitol building in Des Moines.

There were protests in June outside the 135-year-old Iowa Capitol building when the legislature was in session:

Grassley made his comments during taping of “Iowa Press” which aired Friday night on Iowa P-B-S.

Because of the pandemic, the state’s economy has taken a beating and that will impact this year’s budget process.

Governor Kim Reynolds says due to the pandemic, she will not ask legislators to pass the tax reform plan she unveiled last February.

The plan called for cutting individual income taxes by 10 percent while raising the sales tax one percent.

The new sales tax revenue would have been used on water quality and the mental health system.

Governor Reynolds will deliver her annual Condition of the State Address on Tuesday at 6p.m. in the House Chambers at the State Capitol.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story