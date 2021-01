DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SETTING UP THE NEXT PHASE OF COVID-19 VACCINATIONS FOR RESIDENTS AGES 75 AND OLDER.

THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS TAKING APPOINTMENTS FOR RESIDENTS IN THAT AGE GROUP.

IF YOU OR A FAMILY MEMBER WOULD LIKE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, YOU MAY LEAVE A VOICEMAIL WITH THE DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT AT 402-404-9469 FOR ENGLISH.

THE NUMBER FOR SPANISH SPEAKING RESIDENTS IS 402-404-1186.

THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT WILL THEN CALL YOU BACK TO MAKE THE APPOINTMENT.