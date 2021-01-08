SUPCO DISMISSES COMPLAINTS AGAINST SIOUX CITY ATTORNEY

The Iowa Supreme Court has dismissed a two count complaint against a Sioux City attorney who was accused of unprofessional conduct.

The Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board filed the complaint against attorney Richard Scott Rhinehart.

The cases involved a business litigation matter between two former business partners and a family law matter involving a separated couple where the mother Rhinehart represented alleged her 3 year old child had been sexually abused by a cousin while in the father’s care during visitation.

The Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission found Rhinehart violated the rules in five respects and recommended this court suspend Rhinehart’s license to practice law for not less than ninety days.

The Iowa Supreme Court concluded the Board failed to prove the alleged violations, and dismissed the complaint.