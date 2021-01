A SEMI-TRAILER ON FIRE SLOWED TRAFFIC ON INTERSTATE 29 NORTHBOUND NEAR EXIT 143 IN THE SINGING HILLS AREA FRIDAY MORNING.

SMOKE WAS POURING FROM THE TRAILER WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AFTER 10AM.

THE RIGHT NORTHBOUND LANE WAS CLOSED WHILE THE FIRE WAS EXTINGUISHED.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

TRAFFIC CONTROL WAS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN THE AREA AS A SECOND TRUCK WAS GOING TO BE DISPATCHED TO TRANSFER CARGO FROM THE TRAILER OF THE DAMAGED VEHICLE.

Photo from Iowa DOT Traffic Camera