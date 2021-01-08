PUBLIC MUSEUM DEBUTS VINTAGE POLITICAL CARTOON EXHIBIT

An exhibit of newspaper editorial cartoons from the first half of the 1900’s is now on display at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Museum Curator Matt Anderson says “Lines with Power and Purpose” features 51 original editorial cartoons from some of the nation’s great metropolitan newspapers during the Golden Age of print journalism:

Included in the mix are six Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists, each delivering biting social commentary and with an obvious political slant to them:

During World War Two, the leaders of Nazi Germany, Italy and Japan and their people were often the targets of the cartoonists:

The exhibit will be on display from now through early March at the Public Museum, located at 4th and Nebraska Streets downtown.