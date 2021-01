METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 8TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 50 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY. (12,633 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 17%.

THE STATE REPORTED THE 173RD DEATH IN THE COUNTY FROM COVID RELATED CAUSES.

THERE ARE 49 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 11 NEW POSITIVE TESTS. (3665 TOTAL)

THEIR SEVEN DAY POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 12.24%.

UNION COUNTY HAD 18 NEW CASES. (1678 TOTAL POSITIVE, 113 ACTIVE)

THEIR ONE WEEK AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 14.33%.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 6 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND THREE DEATHS. (65 DEATHS. (3432 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 2 NEW POSITIVE CASE AND THEIR 30TH DEATH FROM COVID. (718 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 1 NEW CASES. (577 TOTAL CASES).